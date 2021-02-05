Desperately Needed JobKeeper Extension For Music Industry: How You Can Help



The JobKeeper program ends on 28 March, but Nicholas Pickard, Director Public Affairs APRA AMCOS is urging the industry to unite once again and sign an open letter to extend it for the music industry, a desperately needed measure for still suffering sector.

Click here to sign an open letter calling for continuation of Job Keeper for the music industry.

As Nicolas Pickard eloquently states himself:

“The open letter calls on the Australian Government to extend JobKeeper or provide a sector support package to ensure the livelihoods of everyone in our industry is supported until we can start trading again.

We know the imminent end of Jobkeeper and further reduction in Jobseeker is creating a lot of anxiety for people who work in music. If you are willing to sign and share with your networks, we would be most appreciative.

We estimate that live music alone is operating at less than 5 per cent of pre-COVID levels as a result of continual border closures and audience limitation regulations.

If you, or anyone you know, is finding it hard to make ends meet, please visit the Get Help page on the Support Act website and apply for a Crisis Relief Grant. Support Act can assist with payments for rent/mortgage, groceries, power bills, medical expenses, car payments, kid’s school fees and more. The grants are not competitive, and are available to musicians, crew and music workers from all genres.“

So, once again click here to sign an open letter calling for continuation of Job Keeper for the music industry and please spread this far and wide.

