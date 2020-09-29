Two Big Canberra Theatre Shows Announced w/ BRASS KNUCKLE BRASS BAND, and cracking comedy night THE GIG ECONOMY



Canberra Theatre Centre announced today that The Gig Economy, a showcase of Canberra’s best comedians hosted by Chris Ryan, will be the next act to perform in Canberra Theatre Centre’s highly successful Link Bar season on 10 October, followed by Brass Knuckle Brass Band’s Oktoberfest alter ego Pork Knuckle Brass Band featuring Bec Taylor and Chris Endrey on 17 October.

The Gig Economy features Benny Eggmolesse, Anthony Tomic, Roland Bull, Polly Hemming and Joey Richards in a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Chris Ryan.

Chris Ryan is a former journalist, mother of two teenagers and one of the most exciting new voices on the Australian comedy scene, winning Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2019.

Benny Eggmolesse is a Canberra-based comedian. His quick wit and honest comedy has earned him numerous awards, including runner up in the 2016 Deadly Funny National Finals and runner up at the 2018 Raw Comedy Finals in the ACT. Benny’s Aboriginal heritage is at the core of his stand up as well as his unique ability to address the Aboriginal Elephant in Australia’s historical living.

Anthony Tomic has been performing comedy around the country over the past few years. Career highlights include performing sold-out solo shows in the Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney comedy festivals.

Hailing from the NT, Roland Bull is the newest trans-Territorian addition to the ACT comedy scene, telling tales of misadventure about desert dating in dusty Alice Springs and his eccentric family.

Joey Richards is an actor, writer and comedian who most recently appeared at Canberra Theatre Centre in the livestreamed CTC@Home production of Leopoldville. Her comedy focuses on religion, politics, and existential dread.

Polly is a newcomer to the Canberra comedy scene, sharing stories of her poor life choices and approval-seeking behaviour.

Pork Knuckle Brass Band is the once-yearly polka-flavoured edition of Brass Knuckle Brass Band. Led by Bec Taylor (Fun Machine, Hashemoto, general Canberra fame) on squeezebox and voicebox, they perform German-language faves, pop classics, and feelgood singalongs. This is Pork Knuckle Brass Band’s first performance at Canberra Theatre Centre and features Chris Endrey (CTC@Home’s The World From Here, Fun Machine, Endrey) as a special guest MC.

Canberra Theatre Centre’s Link Bar season marked the Centre’s return to live performance in August after its shutdown, and has featured acts including Chris Endrey, Pod People, Witchskull, Brass Knuckle Brass Band, Michael Simic, Chris Ryan, Frankie McNair and Emma Pask, with each performance quickly selling out.

More performances in the series will be announced by Canberra Theatre Centre in the coming weeks.

Attendees will be required to provide their names and phone numbers for contact tracing, and the venue capacity will be strictly limited in line with current health restrictions. Tickets will be sold in sets of four, with each group seated at their own table.

