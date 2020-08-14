Win one of FIVE double passes to Bill & Ted Face The Music

It’s been a long, loooooooooong time in the offing, but the much rumoured and often joked about third instalment of Bill & Ted is finally here.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock-and-roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.

Bill & Ted Face The Music hits cinemas on 10 September.

