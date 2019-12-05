Electric Fields, Mojo Juju, and Canberra's own Glitoris among big NLMAs Winners for 2019

At 8 simultaneous events around Australia, the winners of the 2019 National Live Music Awards were revealed, with the awards once again highlighting the strength and diversity of the Australian Live Music Scene.



Electric Fields were the big winners of the night, with three trophies, including the night’s two biggest artist awards – Live Act of the Year presented by APRA AMCOS and Live Voice of the Year presented by Panhead Custom Ales, which went to Zaachariaha Fielding. They also took home Best Live Electronic Act.



Mojo Juju walked away with two awards, winning for the second straight year for R&B/Soul Live Act of the Year, and taking home the public-voted award for Best Live Act in Victoria, presented by SYN.



Gang of Youths continued their winning streak, sitting as the most awarded act in National Live Music Awards history, having won 8 trophies across all four events. This year they took home the trophy for International Live Achievement (Band). Stella Donnelly won the Solo category for that award, adding to the three trophies she took home in 2018.



Dark Mofo won two awards, winning the Best Live Event in Australia and Tasmania. Falls Festival also won two awards, taking out the Best Live Event in Victoria and also winning the All Ages Achievement trophy in Tasmania, celebrating their Marion Bay event as the festival’s only All Ages leg in the country.



Also big winners in 2018, Tropical F*ck Storm have two awards to add to their mantle, this year for two of its musicians – Drummer Lauren Hammel and Guitarist Erica Dunn. Erica was on hand at the Brisbane event to accept the trophy for both of them. For the first time ever, the four instrumentalist awards were won exclusively by female musicians, with Bree Tranter and Jennifer Aslett taking out the Instrumentalist and Bassist categories, respectively.



There were a few surprises on the night, including Canberra outfit Glitoris taking out the Hard Rock Live Act of the Year, beating out acts such as Northlane and DZ Deathrays. Bec Taylor, a founding member of band, also took home the All Ages Achievement award in Canberra for her music education organisation, Bec Taylor’s School of Music.



Taking out the biggest industry award of the night, The NLMA, was Leanne de Souza; the award recognising her work for three years as head of the Association of Artist Managers, and 25+ years as an artist manager – cementing her status as one of the true champions of artists and managers in this country.



The Country Award was tied for the first time ever, with both Kasey Chambers and The Waifs – two first-time nominees in our category – taking home trophies.



Following on from her wins at the ARIA Awards, Tones & I took home Best New Act, presented by Jameson, and having played the first ever NLMAs in Melbourne, Didirri was a thrilled first-time winner for Best Live Voice in Victoria. Michelle Grace Hunder was named Live Music Photographer of the Year, and she accepted the award while in Dublin with fellow winner Ruel, who was named Best Live Voice in NSW, saying to the crowd, that she hoped her win ”inspired other young female music photographers to go out there and kick some goals”.



Two Deborahs, legendary in their own right, also took home trophies. The first was Deborah Cheetham AO, the inaugural winner for the Classical Live Artist of the Year. In a recorded message in front of a live string quartet, Cheetham delivered one of the most poignant speeches of the night, saying, “Live Music is an integral part of who we are. I salute the finalists in all categories tonight. We need to keep this alive because it’s our purpose for being. Why do we strive to do anything except to know ourselves? And how do we know ourselves but through the arts? And there’s no better way of connecting that than though live performance.”



And then the one and only Deborah Conway was inducted as a “Live Legend”, whose trophy was presented by Katie Noonan following messages from the likes of Kate Ceberano and Paul Mason. She reflected on the power of live music in her speech, saying “once again recorded music is secondary to live music, it is merely the calling card for the real deal. which happens in venues from vast to inatime anywhere. Who would have predicted that? And what a wonderfully surprising outcome. While I’ve heard some despairing about the decline of record sales, signalling the end of music, I prefer to believe it’s only the beginning.”



Director of the NLMAs, Larry Heath, said of the successful night, “We were thrilled tonight to welcome a thousand people around Australia to showcase some of the best live music in the country, and celebrate the industry for the fourth consecutive year. I feel both the judges – and the general public who were given more control this year than ever before – made some incredible choices. You’ll agree with some, and you won’t agree with others – but we can all agree that this pool of talent is to be envied the world over”.



Board Member Damien Cunningham head, “Yet again through the nominees and winners tonight we have seen the overwhelming talent that Australia has to offer! It is fantastic to see such great acts as Electric Fields, Mojo Juju, Stella Donnelly, Sampa the Great and Tones and I to win awards tonight. The awards really covers all area of live music from the new emerging acts like Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks and A. Swayze and The Ghosts through to Deborah Conway who is honoured as a live legend!”







Here’s the full list of winners:



National Awards



LIVE LEGEND

2019 INDUCTEE

DEBORAH CONWAY



BEST LIVE VOICE

PRESENTED BY PANHEAD CUSTOM ALES

Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)



R&B / SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR

Mojo Juju



BLUES & ROOTS ACT OF THE YEAR

The Teskey Brothers



HARD ROCK ACT OF THE YEAR

Glitoris



POP ACT OF THE YEAR

G-Flip



COUNTRY ACT OF THE YEAR

KASEY CHAMBERS and THE WAIFS (TIE)



INDIE / ROCK ACT OF THE YEAR

Angie McMahon



ELECTRONIC ACT OF THE YEAR

Electric Fields



HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Sampa The Great



CLASSICAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Deborah Cheetham



JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

The Necks



INTERNATIONAL LIVE ACHIEVEMENT (BAND)

Gang of Youths



INTERNATIONAL LIVE ACHIEVEMENT (SOLO)

Stella Donnelly



LIVE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Michelle Grace Hunder



LIVE INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Bree Tranter



“THE SHEDDY”

LIVE DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Lauren Hammel



LIVE GUITARIST OF THE YEAR

Erica Dunn



LIVE BASSIST OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Aslett



BEST NEW ACT

PRESENTED BY JAMESON

Tones & I



LIVE EVENT OF THE YEAR

Dark Mofo



LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR

PRESENTED BY APRA AMCOS

Electric Fields



THE NLMA

FOR EXCELLENCE IN SUPPORT OF THE

LIVE MUSIC INDUSTRY PRESENTED TO

Leanne de Souza







NSW Awards



BEST LIVE ACT IN NSW

PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC NETWORK

Jack River



BEST LIVE VOICE IN NSW

PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC NETWORK

Ruel



BEST LIVE VENUE IN NSW

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

Oxford Art Factory



BEST LIVE EVENT IN NSW

PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC NETWORK

Yours & Owls Festival



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: NSW

PRESENTED BY THE MUSIC NETWORK

Music NSW



ACT AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN ACT

PRESENTED BY BMA

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers



BEST LIVE VOICE IN ACT

PRESENTED BY BMA

Genesis Owusu



BEST LIVE VENUE IN ACT

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

Smith’s Alternative



LIVE EVENT IN ACT

PRESENTED BY BMA

Groovin The Moo



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: ACT

PRESENTED BY BMA

Bec Taylor School of Music



NT AWARDS



BEST LIVE VOICE IN NT

PRESENTED BY FOLDBACK MAG

Colin Lillie



BEST LIVE ACT IN THE NT

PRESENTED BY FOLDBACK MAG

Baker Boy



BEST LIVE VENUE IN THE NT

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

Darwin Railway Club



BEST LIVE EVENT IN THE NT

PRESENTED BY FOLDBACK MAG

Darwin Festival



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: NT

NT Music School



VIC AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN VIC

PRESENTED BY SYN MEDIA

Mojo Juju



BEST LIVE VOICE IN VIC

PRESENTED BY SYN MEDIA

Didirri



BEST LIVE VENUE IN VIC

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

The Corner Hotel



BEST LIVE EVENT IN VIC

PRESENTED BY SYN MEDIA

Falls Festival



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: VIC

Music Victoria



WA AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN WA

PRESENTED BY RTR FM

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks



BEST LIVE VOICE IN WA

PRESENTED BY RTR FM

Carla Geneve



BEST LIVE VENUE IN WA

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

Mojos



BEST LIVE EVENT IN WA

PRESENTED BY RTR FM

WAMFest



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: WA

Em Burrows



TAS AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN TAS

PRESENTED BY EDGE RADIO

A. Swayze and The Ghosts



BEST LIVE VOICE IN TAS

PRESENTED BY EDGE RADIO

Claire Anne Taylor



BEST LIVE VENUE IN TAS

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

The Brisbane Hotel



BEST LIVE EVENT IN TAS

PRESENTED BY EDGE RADIO

Dark Mofo



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: TAS

Falls Festival Marion Bay



SA AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN SA

PRESENTED BY THE CITY OF ADELAIDE

Teenage Joans



BEST LIVE VOICE IN SA

PRESENTED BY THREE D RADIO

Bec Stevens



BEST LIVE VENUE IN SA

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

Lion Arts Factory



BEST LIVE EVENT IN SA

PRESENTED BY THREE D RADIO

A Day of Clarity



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: SA

Girls Rock! Adelaide



QLD AWARDS



BEST LIVE ACT IN QLD

Cub Sport



BEST LIVE VOICE IN QLD

Thelma Plum



BEST LIVE VENUE IN QLD

PRESENTED BY OZTIX

The Tivoli



BEST LIVE EVENT IN QLD

Caloundra Music Festival



ALL AGES ACHIEVEMENT: QLD

Brett Wood

Principal of the Music Industry College



For more details about the awards, head to nlmas.com.au.